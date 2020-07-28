Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, July 28

First hour: Members of the Rochester Police Accountability Board

Second hour: Discussing injustices in America's court system

We sit down with members of the Rochester Police Accountability Board. Rochestarians approved the PAB referendum in November with 75 percent of the vote. In January, City Council approved the board’s nine members. The PAB is tasked with investigating complaints of misconduct made against Rochester police officers. Board members aren’t meeting in person during the pandemic, but they are working on independent research – this, amid conversations about police-community relations and defunding the police. This hour, we talk to board members about their roles and work, about legal issues surrounding the PAB, and more. Our guests:

Shani Wilson, chair of the PAB, activist, and physician assistant who specializes in internal medicine

Celia McIntosh, DNP, RN, FNP-C, PMHNP-BC, vice chair of the PAB, and nurse practitioner

Ida Pérez, member of the PAB, chair of the Scrantom Street Block Club, and director of of Ibero early childhood services

Rabbi Drorah Setel, J.D., member of the PAB, and Rabbi at Temple Emanu-El

Then in our second hour, we’re joined by Amy Bach, author of “Ordinary Injustice: How America Holds Court.” Bach is the CEO of Measures for Justice, which gathers and analyzes criminal justice data from across the country. The organization’s work has influenced policy in the court system. Bach will host a virtual presentation for the National Women’s Hall of Fame next week, but first, she and fellow panelists for the event join us on Connections to discuss injustices in the courts and the role of women in criminal justice reform. Our guests: