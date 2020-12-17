Coming up on Connections: Thursday, December 17

First hour: What to expect with COVID-19 vaccine side effects

Second hour: A look at the 2020 Rochester music scene

Healthcare workers and COVID-19 vaccine trial participants in Rochester began receiving their first dose of the vaccine on Tuesday. Experts say the side effects are mild and relatively common, but there are growing calls for employers to be flexible with employees in the 24-48 hours after vaccination. We talk about what to expect with side effects and how it's been going for early vaccine recipients. Our guests:

Deborah Pierce, M.D., clinical associate professor of family medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Amorette Miller, co-owner of ShiftDiff.com, and workers' rights advocate

Then in our second hour, "great music at a bad time." That's the title of a new playlist put together by CITY Magazine. As written by music editor Daniel Kushner, the playlist is a "non-comprehensive but varied collection of some of Rochester’s best new audio creations. From the country rock of Benton Sillick’s project The Heavy Love Trust to the big-band feel of up-and-coming pop bands such as The Sideways and Nancy, from the gritty, impassioned hip-hop of artists including Capital Cee and Young, Black, and Gifted to fantastic vocal performances by Danielle Ponder and She Rise — local music stepped up to provide a feel-good respite, a momentary escape, and at times poignant reflection on the difficult times we live in." This hour, our guests discuss the playlist and the 2020 Rochester music scene. Our guests: