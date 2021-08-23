Area hospitals change visitation policies due to COVID-19

Both UR Medicine and Rochester Regional Health are announcing changes in hospital visitation policies due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases locally.

At Strong Memorial and Highland hospitals beginning Wednesday there will be no visitation for adult COVID-positive patients. Non-COVID patients may have a total of two designated visitors, but only one visitor per day.

Exceptions apply and there are different guidelines for pediatric patients at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

You can get more information about UR Medicine visitation policies at their website.

Rochester Regional is implementing changes at several locations including Rochester Regional, Unity, Newark-Wayne and Clifton Springs hospitals.

RRH says there will be no visitation for COVID-19 positive patients, emergency department patients or cancer infusion center patients. (there are some exceptions)

And at RRH, each COVID negative patient can have one visitor a time at the bedside. (12 years of age and older)

There a number of other visitation policies, you can get more details at the Rochester Regional website.