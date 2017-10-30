Exited
When young people finish high school, they need to figure out what to do next. Growing up can be a daunting experience for everyone, but for people with disabilities, it can feel like arriving at a cliff. Exited explores this moment through the experiences of eight young people and their families as they search for a place to belong. It's a podcast about growing up and trying to find a place where you belong -- when you've been told your whole life that you're different.
People like Jonathan Jackson tend to have an entourage. An entourage can consist of professionals and family members who support someone with disabilities…
When Akin Johnson was nearing the end of high school, he was clear about what he wanted to do next. He wanted to get a job.In recent years, there has been…
Sheltered workshops, where many people with disabilities go to work, have been around for decades.But they’re controversial for a few reasons: They’re…
People have been asking about the name of this podcast.Reporter Karen Shakerdge talked to lots of people for this series; listen to how some of them…
Going to college can be a key experience in a young person's life, leading to friendships, personal growth, a degree — and, of course, future…
In the first episode of Exited, explore an early factor in transition – graduation tracks – through the experience of 17-year-old Nate, a student who…
Leaving the world of adolescence and entering the adult world — the real world — can be a confusing time for anyone.But for young people with…
Karen Shakerdge, reporter and producer: Karen Shakerdge covers health for WXXI News. She has spent the past decade asking people questions about their…