Inclusion Desk
move_to_include_logo.jpg
Move To Include
MOVE TO INCLUDE is a partnership between WXXI and the Golisano Foundation designed to promote inclusion for people with intellectual and physical disabilities.

Imagining the future and 'other people caring for him'

WXXI News | By Veronica Volk,
Karen Shakerdge
Published February 5, 2018 at 7:06 PM EST
Jonathan Jackson is very social, his mother says: "And that’s the piece that I never want to be taken away from him."";
Malinda Ruit/WXXI News
Barbara Jackson carries her son Jonathan to his wheelchair as they prepare for his graduation ceremony.
Malinda Ruit/WXXI News
Jonathan and his father, Bob.
Malinda Ruit/WXXI News
Barbara Jackson helps her son Jonathan put on his graduation cap and gown.
Malinda Ruit/WXXI News
Jonathan and Barbara attend his unified basketball game.
Karen Shakerdge/WXXI News
With Barbara watching on, Jonathan takes part in his team's huddle.
Karen Shakerdge/WXXI News
Jonathan and part of his entourage attend an end-of-year event at Fairport High School.
Malinda Ruit/WXXI News
Barbara Jackson says Jonathan wants to eventually live with friends. "I... will have to come to grips with the idea of other people caring for him," she says.
Karen Shakerdge/WXXI News
James Jackson is Jonathan's older brother and is first in line to serve as a future guardian if necessary.
James takes his brother, Jonathan, around the bases at one of James' baseball games. "You see the joy in both faces," Barbara says.
Provided by Barb Jackson

People like Jonathan Jackson tend to have an entourage. An entourage can consist of professionals and family members who support someone with disabilities in all kinds of ways.

Often, family members do the bulk of caregiving, and as children grow up, questions arise: What will adulthood look like for them? Who will lead their future entourage? 

This podcast is from WXXI's Inclusion Desk, a multi-platform reporting effort to inform and transform attitudes and behavior about inclusion. The Inclusion Desk grew from the Move to Include partnership between WXXI and the Golisano Foundation. Through programming and special events, WXXI and the Golisano Foundation﻿ look to build a more inclusive community by inspiring and motivating people to embrace different abilities and include all people in every aspect of community life.﻿﻿

