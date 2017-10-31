First episode of Exited comes November 13

Leaving the world of adolescence and entering the adult world — the real world — can be a confusing time for anyone.

But for young people with disabilities, it can feel like arriving at a cliff as they leave behind the cocoon of school and sometimes struggle to find a place where they belong.

Exited, launching Nov. 13, is a podcast that will bring you the stories of eight young people, ranging in age from 17 to 26, as they navigate transitions in various settings – high school, higher education, sheltered workshops, day programs and home life.

In the first episode, listeners are introduced to an early factor in transition – graduation tracks – through the experience of Nate, a student who doesn’t quite fit on any one track. The second episode explores the rise of college programs for students with disabilities, through interviews with Maggie, Jesse and Patrick. Listeners then meet Teale and Carrie, who face the uncertain future of sheltered workshops, which are being closed or re-invented across the country. In the fourth episode, Akin transitions from high school into a day habilitation program. And in our final episode, listeners will hear a personal account from Barbara and her son Jonathan, who constantly inform each other’s lives.

This podcast is from WXXI's Inclusion Desk, a multi-platform reporting effort to inform and transform attitudes and behavior about inclusion. The Inclusion Desk grew from the Move to Include partnership between WXXI and the Golisano Foundation. Through programming and special events, WXXI and the Golisano Foundation﻿ look to build a more inclusive community by inspiring and motivating people to embrace different abilities and include all people in every aspect of community life.﻿﻿