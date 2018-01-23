© 2021 WXXI News


MOVE TO INCLUDE is a partnership between WXXI and the Golisano Foundation designed to promote inclusion for people with intellectual and physical disabilities. Through programming and special events, WXXI and the Golisano Foundation﻿ look to build a more inclusive community by inspiring and motivating people to embrace different abilities and include all people in every aspect of community life.﻿﻿

How disabled is too disabled to work?

WXXI News | By Veronica Volk,
Karen Shakerdge
Published January 23, 2018 at 12:47 PM EST
Akin Johnson holds his credential during the East High School commencement in June.
Veronica Volk/WXXI News
Akin navigates the halls of East High School.
Malinda Ruit/WXXI News
Akin chats with his classmate, Lewis Ingram, during their visit to EquiCenter.
Malinda Ruit/WXXI News
Various ribbons adorn the walls of Akin's room.
Malinda Ruit/WXXI News
Akin's mother, Joanie Warren, says it's important for her son to remain active now that he's out of high school: "Not just sitting home doing nothing."
Malinda Ruit/WXXI News
Akin and his mother, Joanie Warren, in their Rochester home.
Malinda Ruit/WXXI News
"I will miss this clown," Akin Johnson says about his East High classmate, Lewis Ingram, seen at left.
Karen Shakerdge/WXXI News
As part of his day habilitation program, Akin and others frequently clean area nonprofit organizations.
The entrance to Akin's day habiliation site, where his group begins and ends the day.
Karen Shakerdge/WXXI News

When Akin Johnson was nearing the end of high school, he was clear about what he wanted to do next. He wanted to get a job.

In recent years, there has been a push to get people with disabilities into the general workforce. But despite these initiatives, some students like Akin who aspire to work are running into a problem. They’re being told they’re not independent enough to make it in a work environment.

This podcast is from WXXI's Inclusion Desk, a multi-platform reporting effort to inform and transform attitudes and behavior about inclusion. The Inclusion Desk grew from the Move to Include partnership between WXXI and the Golisano Foundation. Through programming and special events, WXXI and the Golisano Foundation﻿ look to build a more inclusive community by inspiring and motivating people to embrace different abilities and include all people in every aspect of community life.﻿﻿

