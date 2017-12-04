© 2021 WXXI News
MOVE TO INCLUDE is a partnership between WXXI and the Golisano Foundation designed to promote inclusion for people with intellectual and physical disabilities. Through programming and special events, WXXI and the Golisano Foundation﻿ look to build a more inclusive community by inspiring and motivating people to embrace different abilities and include all people in every aspect of community life.﻿﻿

The uncertain future of segregated workshops

WXXI News | By Veronica Volk,
Karen Shakerdge
Published December 4, 2017 at 2:08 AM EST
Carrie D'Olivo works at ArcWorks, a sheltered workshop in Rochester. Sheltered workshops, which are in the process of being phased out, are the subject of a lot of controversy in the disability community.
Malinda Ruit/WXXI News
More than 100 people work at the ArcWorks sheltered workshop, including Carrie D'Olivo.
Malinda Ruit/WXXI News
While Carrie D'Olivo says there's no particular task that she especially enjoys in her job at ArcWorks, she says she wants "to stay here as long as I can."
Malinda Ruit/WXXI News
"I can do all different kind of new jobs and meet new people and get paid," Carrie D'Olivo says of her job at ArcWorks, a sheltered workshop.
Malinda Ruit/WXXI News
Carrie D’Olivo's name is handwritten on a label on the back of her chair at ArcWorks.";

Sheltered workshops, where many people with disabilities go to work, have been around for decades.

But they’re controversial for a few reasons: They’re usually segregated, and most workers earn less than minimum wage because they’re paid based on how many things they produce.

Sheltered workshops are changing now, though. Some are being phased out, and some are integrating into more traditional businesses — whether people who are working in them like it or not.

This podcast is from WXXI's Inclusion Desk, a multi-platform reporting effort to inform and transform attitudes and behavior about inclusion. The Inclusion Desk grew from the Move to Include partnership between WXXI and the Golisano Foundation. Through programming and special events, WXXI and the Golisano Foundation﻿ look to build a more inclusive community by inspiring and motivating people to embrace different abilities and include all people in every aspect of community life.﻿﻿

Transcript of episode

