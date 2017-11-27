MOVE TO INCLUDE is a partnership between WXXI and the Golisano Foundation designed to promote inclusion for people with intellectual and physical disabilities. Through programming and special events, WXXI and the Golisano Foundation look to build a more inclusive community by inspiring and motivating people to embrace different abilities and include all people in every aspect of community life.
Extra: What does Exited mean?
People have been asking about the name of this podcast.
Reporter Karen Shakerdge talked to lots of people for this series; listen to how some of them describe what "Exited" means.
Also, stay tuned afterward for a preview of the third episode.