Inclusion Desk
Move To Include
MOVE TO INCLUDE is a partnership between WXXI and the Golisano Foundation designed to promote inclusion for people with intellectual and physical disabilities. Through programming and special events, WXXI and the Golisano Foundation﻿ look to build a more inclusive community by inspiring and motivating people to embrace different abilities and include all people in every aspect of community life.﻿﻿

Want a diploma? Go through this maze first

WXXI News | By Veronica Volk,
Karen Shakerdge
Published November 13, 2017 at 12:02 AM EST
1 of 10
Nate enjoys tracing drawings using a light box.
Malinda Ruit/WXXI News
2 of 10
Erin Dougherty works with Nate Taylor during an art class at Spectrum Creative Arts in Pittsford.
Malinda Ruit/WXXI News
3 of 10
Nate looks at a model in his room in his Pittsford home.
Malinda Ruit/WXXI News
4 of 10
Art is one of Nate's passions.
Malinda Ruit/WXXI News
5 of 10
Nate keeps his Batman figurines organized in a glass case.
Malinda Ruit/WXXI News
6 of 10
Nate shows a drawing from his Titanic collection.
Malinda Ruit/WXXI News
7 of 10
Jim and Tracey Taylor, Nate's parents, at their home in Pittsford, New York.
Malinda Ruit/WXXI News
8 of 10
From left, Nate, Jim, Sean and Tracey Taylor relax together in their Pittsford home.
Malinda Ruit/WXXI News
9 of 10
Nate Taylor works on an assignment during a class for students with disabilities that he took over the summer to avoid regression during the break.
Karen Shakerdge/WXXI News
10 of 10
High school student Nate Taylor transforms into Batman during Comic Con earlier this year in Rochester.
Karen Shakerdge/WXXI News

In the first episode of Exited, explore an early factor in transition – graduation tracks – through the experience of 17-year-old Nate, a student who doesn’t quite fit on any one track.

High school plays a huge part in determining what happens next in a young person's life. And for students like Nate, it can get even more complicated.

This podcast is from WXXI's Inclusion Desk, a multi-platform reporting effort to inform and transform attitudes and behavior about inclusion.

Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is an editor and producer for WXXI News.
Karen Shakerdge
Karen Shakerdge covers health for WXXI News. She has spent the past decade asking people questions about their lives, as a documentary film producer, oral historian and now radio reporter.
