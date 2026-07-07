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Egypt takes on defending champs Argentina on Tuesday

NPR | By Carrie Kahn,
Anas BabaAhmed Abuhamda
Published July 7, 2026 at 4:41 AM EDT

Egypt takes on World Cup defending champion Argentina Tuesday. Their success in making it to the round of 16 has electrified fans throughout the Middle East.

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Carrie Kahn
Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.
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Anas Baba
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Ahmed Abuhamda