Rep. Tom Kean returns to Congress, says depression is why he went missing for months

Updated June 30, 2026 at 1:24 PM EDT

New Jersey Republican Thomas Kean Jr. said it was struggles with depression that kept him away from Congress for nearly four months with no explanation to his constituents.

Kean last voted on March 5th, missing numerous votes and other appearances on Capitol Hill since. In April, House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters he had spoken to Kean and that he was dealing with an undisclosed medical issue. Kean was not spotted until recently at his New Jersey home.

Speaking from the House floor on Tuesday, the second term lawmaker said he had checked into a hospital for testing several months ago after health concerns, and was subsequently diagnosed with depression.

"Talking about myself has never come naturally," Kean said. "But I believe that I owe an explanation to the people of New Jersey's seventh district, to my colleagues in this chamber and to the American people for my absence."

Kean said he originally did not think his diagnosis would result in a long-term absence. Doctors recommended he remain in the hospital to address the illness, and it was his fastest route to recovery, he said.

"It is physical. It is emotional," he said. "And until you experience it yourself, it is difficult to fully understand how powerful this illness could be."

Kean said he miscalculated how long he would be away, estimating it would be a matter of weeks. However, he said like the roughly 48 million Americans who have battled the illness, he learned there is no timeline for recovery.

"I am grateful that I accepted help," Kean said. "Today I stand before you healthier, stronger and excited to return to the work that I love."

Kean's absence proved a struggle for House Republicans, who contend with a razor thin majority to pass party priorities. For weeks, Kean and his office declined to share additional details on why he was away, feeding rumors and speculation and raising interest in a member known for his privacy.

Despite his absence, Kean won the GOP primary earlier this month to defend his seat in Congress in this fall's midterm elections. He will face Democrat Rebecca Bennett, a former U.S. Navy helicopter pilot and healthcare executive.

Bennett has targeted Kean's absence in her campaign. Democrats have said Kean's 7th congressional district is a top target to flip in their pursuit of taking back the majority.

"Tom Kean Junior, wherever you are, you have failed this district," Bennett told supporters at an event last week.

In a statement after Kean's remarks on Tuesday, Bennett said she was relieved he was well and wished him good health.

"But let's be clear: I got into this race because Tom Kean Jr. was failing our community long before this absence," she said.

Kean is not the first member of Congress in recent years to speak publicly about their struggles with depression. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., took leave from the Capitol in 2023 after he was diagnosed with the illness. In Fetterman's case, his office announced the news within days of his starting treatment.

Kean was elected to Congress for his first term beginning in 2023, flipping a district that was represented by former Democratic Congressman Tom Malinowski.

He comes from a long line of politicians: His father, former New Jersey Gov. Thomas Kean Sr., was appointed by former President George W. Bush as a chair of the 9/11 Commission. Kean's grandfather and great grandfather also served in Congress.

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