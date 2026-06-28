Tips for taking care of your pets when fireworks are booming

This year's July Fourth fireworks shows will be supersized to celebrate America's 250th birthday — not just in Washington, D.C., but around the United States. And that has pet owners looking for ways to help their animals get through the loud explosions and bright flashes.

One thing to keep in mind is that an environment that might seem tranquil to a pet owner can still unsettle their pet, says Dr. Michael Bailey, president of the American Veterinary Medical Association.

"Animals — dogs and cats — can hear and feel the fireworks four times further than a human can," Bailey says.

The resulting anxiety and panic are an unfortunate side effect of a banner year for fireworks shows.

So, what's a pet owner to do? Here are some tips:

Don't bring a dog to a fireworks show

"This is a frightening situation and even the most outgoing and confident dogs will be startled," according to The Seeing Eye, a guide dog nonprofit.

Event organizers also remind people that a fireworks display is no place for an animal.

"The National Mall is not a pet-friendly environment on the Fourth," the Freedom 250 organizers state in their guidance for the massive events in Washington, D.C.

Take care to prevent your pet from running off

"Unfortunately, July 5th is the busiest day of the year at many animal shelters because many pets go missing after the big night," according to the American Humane Society.

"Especially if you have guests," Bailey says, "because they may not realize that there's a pet in the house. Put a note on the door: 'Dog in house, please close door.'"

If you need to walk your dog or cat after dark, make sure to use a leash.

Bailey says it's also a good idea to make sure pets' ID tags and microchips are current.

"If the pet does get away because they're scared," Bailey says, making sure your contact information is accurate will help you be reunited more quickly.

And the Brandywine Valley SPCA, whose region includes Washington, D.C., recommends having a recent photo of your pet and registering it with a service such as Petco Love Lost, a photo-matching database of animals, to help reunite lost pets with their owners.

Make sure they get exercise

Don't let your pet sit around on a day when you know there will be fireworks later.

"One of the things that we tell people is, get them tired," Bailey says, "so that when the fireworks are starting, they want to sleep."

If your pet wants to go outside when the fireworks are over, make sure no exhausted fireworks have landed in your yard.

"Even if you didn't set off fireworks yourself, debris can make its way into your yard, where curious animals may pick it up to play with or eat," the American Veterinary Medical Association states on its website.

Every pet is different

"Know your pet and speak to your vet about your pets' medication needs," the Brandywine Valley SPCA says in guidelines shared with NPR.

For instance, a veterinarian might recommend over-the-counter or anti-anxiety medications.

"It's very individualized, depending on the pet," Bailey says. He adds that anti-anxiety pet clothing, like vests and wraps that apply reassuring pressure, can help calm down animals.

"There are some clothing articles like a ThunderShirt which will help the pet feel more comfortable," Bailey says.

He adds that if you have birds, be aware that they're sensitive to fumes from fireworks.

Help them be calm

Create a safe and calm atmosphere in your home — ideally in the center, away from exterior walls, to give pets a buffer area from loud noises and bright flashes.

Bailey recommends giving your dog or cat a toy — and someone to sit with them.

Turning on a TV or radio can also help, by introducing distracting but soothing sounds.

"Play some music — or NPR," Bailey says.

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