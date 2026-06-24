© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Two powerful earthquakes hit Venezuelan capital of Caracas

NPR | By Marc Rivers,
Scott DetrowMichael Levitt
Published June 24, 2026 at 9:11 PM EDT

Powerful back to back earthquakes hit Venezuela's capital, Caracas. NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with journalist Maria Graterol who is in Caracas.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
Marc Rivers
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Marc Rivers
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Scott Detrow
Michael Levitt
Michael Levitt is a news assistant for All Things Considered who is based in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in Political Science. Before coming to NPR, Levitt worked in the solar energy industry and for the National Endowment for Democracy in Washington, D.C. He has also travelled extensively in the Middle East and speaks Arabic.