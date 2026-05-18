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As the federal government rolls back climate action, U.S. cities and states step up

NPR | By Julia Simon,
A Martínez
Published May 18, 2026 at 4:46 AM EDT

NPR's Julia Simon kicks off Climate Solutions Week with a look at how cities and states are working to reduce emissions.

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Julia Simon
Julia Simon is the Climate Solutions reporter on NPR's Climate Desk. She covers the ways governments, businesses, scientists and everyday people are working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. She also works to hold corporations, and others, accountable for greenwashing.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
See stories by A Martínez