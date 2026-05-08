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Why Trump's efforts to force Iran to concede to U.S. demands aren't working

NPR | By Jackie Northam
Published May 8, 2026 at 4:30 PM EDT

The Virginia Supreme Court has delivered a striking blow to Democrats in the redistricting battle they're waging against Republicans.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Jackie Northam
Jackie Northam is NPR's International Affairs Correspondent. She is a veteran journalist who has spent three decades reporting on conflict, geopolitics, and life across the globe - from the mountains of Afghanistan and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, to the gritty prison camp at Guantanamo Bay and the pristine beauty of the Arctic.
See stories by Jackie Northam