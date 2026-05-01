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What's next for LIV Golf after losing Saudi funding

NPR | By Michel Martin
Published May 1, 2026 at 4:42 AM EDT

NPR's Michel Martin asks Brody Miller of The Athletic what the future holds for LIV Golf after Saudi Arabia announced it's withdrawing its investment.

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Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin