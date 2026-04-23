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President Trump's popularity is falling. What does it mean for him and the GOP?

NPR | By Michel Martin
Published April 23, 2026 at 4:45 AM EDT

NPR's Michel Martin talks to Jonah Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Dispatch, about President Trump's declining public approval.

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Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin