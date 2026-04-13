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Gaza's ceasefire hasn't brought the surge of aid it promised

NPR | By Aya Batrawy
Published April 13, 2026 at 4:44 AM EDT

President Trump's ceasefire in Gaza was supposed to ease Israel's blockade, but restrictions on aid remain tight six months later.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
Aya Batrawy
Aya Batraway is an NPR International Correspondent based in Dubai. She joined in 2022 from the Associated Press, where she was an editor and reporter for over 11 years.