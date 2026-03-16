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Iran expert on what the country's leaders think about the war with the US and Israel

NPR | By Michel Martin
Published March 16, 2026 at 4:33 AM EDT

NPR's Michel Martin asks Iran expert Karim Sadjadpour how leaders in Tehran are thinking about the war with the U.S. and Israel.

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Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin