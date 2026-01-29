© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers
Matt Ozug
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Matt Ozug
Megan Lim
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Vincent Acovino
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Vincent Acovino
Patrick Jarenwattananon
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon
Ashley Brown
Ashley Brown is a senior editor for All Things Considered.
See stories by Ashley Brown