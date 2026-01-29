© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Businesses standing in solidarity to protest ICE

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published January 29, 2026 at 4:47 PM EST
A man with very short dark hair and a dark beard is holding up a glass of brown liquid and is wearing a grey sweater over a white button-down shirt.
1 of 7  — Bob Hartman.jpg
Bob Hartman
Provided
A smiling man with grey hair stands outside in a field. He is wearing glasses and a light blue button-down shirt.
2 of 7  — Niraj Lama
Niraj Lama
Provided
A smiling man with grey hair and a grey beard stands behind a counter. He is wearing glasses, a black t-shirt with yellow lettering, a black apron and black disposable gloves.
3 of 7  — Rob-Nipe.jpg
Rob Nipe
Provided
A smiling woman with long brown hair wears a black shirt and a pink jacket with black flowers.
4 of 7  — Molly Hartley
Molly Hartley
Provided
A woman with long brown hair stands in front of a white wall. She is wearing a white t-shirt and jeans and holding an orange can.
5 of 7  — Katarina Eddy
Katarina Eddy
Provided
A smiling woman with brown hair stands behind a counter. She is wearing glasses and a black turtleneck sweater.
6 of 7  — Jenna Kirchner
Jenna Kirchner
Provided
A man with curly brown hair is wearing a light blue shirt.
7 of 7  — Michael Solis
Michael Solis
Provided
WXXI News

A number of Rochester businesses are banding together in support of anti-ICE protesters across the nation.

On Friday, a group of businesses will close in a show of solidarity, while others will donate proceeds to organizations that support immigrants. Hundreds of businesses in Minnesota made similar decisions last Friday.

This hour, we talk to some of the local owners about why they made this decision and what they hope it accomplishes.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams