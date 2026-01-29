Businesses standing in solidarity to protest ICE
Bob Hartman
Niraj Lama
Rob Nipe
Molly Hartley
Katarina Eddy
Jenna Kirchner
Michael Solis
A number of Rochester businesses are banding together in support of anti-ICE protesters across the nation.
On Friday, a group of businesses will close in a show of solidarity, while others will donate proceeds to organizations that support immigrants. Hundreds of businesses in Minnesota made similar decisions last Friday.
This hour, we talk to some of the local owners about why they made this decision and what they hope it accomplishes.
Our guests:
- Bob Hartman, co-owner of AltBar
- Niraj Lama, owner/operator of Happy Earth Tea
- Rob Nipe, owner of Grass Fed
- Molly Hartley, owner of Scratch Bakeshop
- Katarina Eddy, owner of Katboocha
- Jenna Kirchner, owner of The Unreliable Narrator
- Michael Solis, executive director of Writers & Books