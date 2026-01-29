© 2026 WXXI News
Assemblymember Sarah Clark on the State of the State address

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published January 29, 2026 at 4:19 PM EST
WXXI News

We continue our series of conversations with local state leaders about the 2026 New York State of the State address.

Assemblymember Sarah Clark represents District 136. She joined us recently on "Connections" to discuss Governor Hochul's plans to expand child care programs across New York.

She's back with us this hour to explore additional state business — from affordability to taxes to economic development funding for Rochester, and more.

Our guest:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
