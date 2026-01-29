Assemblymember Sarah Clark on the State of the State address

WXXI News

We continue our series of conversations with local state leaders about the 2026 New York State of the State address.

Assemblymember Sarah Clark represents District 136. She joined us recently on "Connections" to discuss Governor Hochul's plans to expand child care programs across New York.

She's back with us this hour to explore additional state business — from affordability to taxes to economic development funding for Rochester, and more.

