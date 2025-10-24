© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A youth orchestra in Ukraine creates an overture with the sounds of war

By Joanna Kakissis
Published October 24, 2025 at 4:25 PM EDT

A youth orchestra in the Kyiv region composes a symphonic poem, re-creating the sound of wartime nights in Ukraine.

Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR News
Joanna Kakissis
Joanna Kakissis is a foreign correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine, where she reports poignant stories of a conflict that has upended millions of lives, affected global energy and food supplies and pitted NATO against Russia.
See stories by Joanna Kakissis