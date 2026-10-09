The Trump administration wants to revive the Constitution Pipeline. New York is fighting back

A federal lawsuit from the state of New York against the Trump Administration over the proposed Constitution Pipeline is making its way through the courts.

The state has opposed the natural gas pipeline, citing environmental concerns.

But the project is being revived by the Trump administration, with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issuing a new environmental assessment last month. It found approval of the project would not have a significant effect on the “quality of the human environment.”

“The Department of Environmental Conservation sent back the application three times to the developer for lack of completeness,” said Ken Lovett, a spokesperson for Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office. “The developer then pulled the application and is looking for the federal government to circumvent New York's permitting process, a move the state has sued over to protect our oversight rights."

Activists are hoping the state stands firm against the administration’s efforts.

A group of community members and Indigenous elders held the “Women’s Water Walk” that wrapped up earlier this month along 108 miles of the proposed pipeline route. If approved, it would run from Pennsylvania into New York, connecting with a pipeline network in Schoharie County, west of Albany.

“It was filling those spaces with song and with determination, and with a deep listening to the land and to each other, and how do we want to walk together in these times,” said Bethany Yarrow, a walk organizer from Schoharie County.

A few days later, they rallied at the Capitol, and delivered water collected along the route to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office.

Samuel King / New York Public News Network Bethany Yarrow, an organizer of the Women's Water Walk, holds a bucket of water collected along the route while speaking at the New York State Capitol on Oct. 6, 2026.

The Department of Environmental Conservation found the pipeline would affect hundreds of streams along with nearby wetlands and forests.

“We created this walk to cherish water and show people how valuable it is and how it's a living essence,” said Cheryl Angel, who traveled from South Dakota for the walk. “It has a purpose. It has a life. It has a duty.”

Williams, the company behind the pipeline, said Constitution would reduce costs by billions of dollars for consumers as it would boost gas supplies to New York and New England, but critics question whether that would be the case.

Bloomberg reported in July that the pipeline project faces a lack of customers, with some utilities skeptical it can provide real relief.

Meanwhile, a federal judge consolidated New York’s case against the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission with two other suits filed by environmental groups. The case is currently on hold until the federal review is completed. FERC has set a November date for that to occur.