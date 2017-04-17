Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Coming up on NTK: Rochester mayoral candidate Lori Thomas
From a “tiny homes” project for veterans to emergency centers within the four quadrants of the City of Rochester – the latest candidate to join the race for mayor is promising revitalization if elected. We’ll hear from retired teacher and education advocate Lori Thomas on her 6-step plan.