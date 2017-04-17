© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Coming up on NTK: Rochester mayoral candidate Lori Thomas

WXXI News
Published April 17, 2017 at 2:39 PM EDT
new_ntk_logo_color_2014_1.jpg

From a “tiny homes” project for veterans to emergency centers within the four quadrants of the City of Rochester – the latest candidate to join the race for mayor is promising revitalization if elected. We’ll hear from retired teacher and education advocate Lori Thomas on her 6-step plan.

Tags

Arts & LifeNeed to Know1