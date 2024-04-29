BID opponents on next steps
A coalition of business owners, lawmakers, activists, and citizens has been celebrating the demise of the recent downtown Rochester BID proposal. BID stands for Business Improvement District.
Now that the BID is dead, what does the coalition want to see happen? They explain.
Our guests:
- Kim Smith, member of Rochester City Council
- Jackie McGriff, filmmaker, community advocate, and member of the BID Education Committee
- Kelly Cheatle, artist, community organizer, and member of the BID Education Committee