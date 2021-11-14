-
It’s a program many haven’t heard of even though it’s been around for more than 50 years. What you need to know about America’s Migrant Education Program…
-
Creating a self-generating culture of awesomeness is the simple, yet profound mission of The Awesome Foundation, Rochester Chapter. The local branch of…
-
It's been called everything from "an experiment" to "a project." Now that a five year partnership between East High and the University of Rochester has…
-
Providing dignity to lives lost to homelessness while helping those in need get into the workplace. That’s the driving force of a local program called…
-
When Daphne Pariser was 10-years-old, she traveled to Kenya with her father. What she saw on this trip would change her life forever. It was on a bus ride…
-
Find out how a childhood experience spurred a local woman to find solutions to age-old problems far away from Rochester. Plus, providing dignity for…
-
It’s not easy for those impacted by substance abuse and the criminal justice system to find a new footing rooted in resilience. But one Rochester woman is…
-
It’s not easy for those impacted by substance abuse and the criminal justice system to find a new footing rooted in resilience. But one Rochester woman is…
-
HPV is described by some as “the common cold” of sexually transmitted diseases and yet it can impact people in ways they may not realize or understand. On…
-
Rochester is often praised for its dynamic arts scene. But just how inclusive and equitable is that scene? Members of a recently formed arts group say, in…