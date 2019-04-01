Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
WATCH: WOC Art Collaborative
Rochester is often praised for its dynamic arts scene. But just how inclusive and equitable is that scene? Members of a recently formed arts group say, in so many words, not enough. So, they decided to do something about it. A number of heavy-hitters in the arts world - many renowned in Rochester and, some, around the world - recently launched the WOC Art Collaborative. The multi-generational collective of black women and women of color creators are advocating for each other and finding ways to support other creatives in Rochester working to impact the community.