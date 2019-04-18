WATCH: Preventing HPV; intimacy choreography; young explorers making discoveries

HPV is described by some as “the common cold” of sexually transmitted diseases and yet it can impact people in ways they may not realize or understand. On this edition of Need to Know we examine HPV and discuss how to help prevent it.

Also on the show, the rise of movements such as #MeToo and #TimesUp have helped shift the way theatre productions and films approach intimate scenes. We’ll introduce you to the world of intimacy choreography in Rochester.

And we’ll meet a group of young explorers in our region learning how to use the great outdoors to make important discoveries.