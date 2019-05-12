© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

WATCH: How one woman and her organization is giving second chances

WXXI News
Published May 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM EDT
It’s not easy for those impacted by substance abuse and the criminal justice system to find a new footing rooted in resilience. But one Rochester woman is on a mission to make it possible. We learn why some say she and the Samaritan Center of Excellence is changing our community one second chance at a time. 

