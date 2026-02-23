© 2026 WXXI News
Monroe County looks to buy vacant Carestream Building

WXXI News | By Brian Sharp
Published February 23, 2026 at 6:22 PM EST

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello is asking lawmakers to approve spending upwards of $26 million to buy and renovate a vacant office building near Kodak Tower for government offices.

That includes $4 million for the former Carestream Building on Verona Street, and lease of adjacent parking lot. The dollar figure aligns with the building’s taxable assessed value but far exceeds the $1.1 million that Bathla 150 Holdings LLC paid for the property when it last sold in November 2024, records show.

The five- to nine-story, 402,000-square-foot building was built in 1982.

Monroe County is looking to reduce its dependence on leased office space — including for its human services, Public Defender’s Office and a handful of other operations.

Officials are not saying which departments might relocate if the project goes forward. A county spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions, including what the county currently spends to rent office space.

In 2018, the county spent $9 million to buy City Place at West Main and North Fitzhugh streets, opposite the County Office Building. The county had leased the building for years, paying $1.7 million on rent.
Brian Sharp
Brian Sharp is WXXI's investigations and enterprise editor. He also reports on business and development in the area. He has been covering Rochester since 2005. His journalism career spans nearly three decades.
