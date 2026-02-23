Monroe County looks to buy vacant Carestream Building

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello is asking lawmakers to approve spending upwards of $26 million to buy and renovate a vacant office building near Kodak Tower for government offices.

That includes $4 million for the former Carestream Building on Verona Street, and lease of adjacent parking lot. The dollar figure aligns with the building’s taxable assessed value but far exceeds the $1.1 million that Bathla 150 Holdings LLC paid for the property when it last sold in November 2024, records show.

The five- to nine-story, 402,000-square-foot building was built in 1982.

Monroe County is looking to reduce its dependence on leased office space — including for its human services, Public Defender’s Office and a handful of other operations.

Officials are not saying which departments might relocate if the project goes forward. A county spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions, including what the county currently spends to rent office space.

In 2018, the county spent $9 million to buy City Place at West Main and North Fitzhugh streets, opposite the County Office Building. The county had leased the building for years, paying $1.7 million on rent.