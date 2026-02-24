© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Solar energy: Fact versus fiction

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 24, 2026 at 3:36 AM EST
Charlie and Sarah Remelt with their son Parker Remelt and future daughter in-law, Allison, on their family farm in Henrietta that a portion of the farmland is now leased to the solar company, Delaware River Solar. The Remelt's are trying to find ways to farm between the solar array.
MAX SCHULTE/WXXI NEWS
/
MAX SCHULTE/WXXI NEWS
Charlie and Sarah Remelt with their son Parker Remelt and future daughter in-law, Allison, on their family farm in Henrietta that a portion of the farmland is now leased to the solar company, Delaware River Solar. The Remelt's are trying to find ways to farm between the solar array.

12:00: Solar energy: Fact versus fiction

1:00: Young professionals on redefining service in 2026

We've heard a lot of commentary about solar from elected leaders on this program in recent weeks. Some state leaders have been very outspoken about why they don't want to see more solar arrays, particularly on possible farmland. This hour, our guest helps us understand the facts about solar energy, while debunking solar myths and misconceptions. In studio:

  • Kevin Schulte, CEO of GreenSpark Solar

Then in our second hour, what are the priorities for the next generation of community leaders? We sit down with members of Rochester Young Professionals (RYP). The grassroots, volunteer-led organization focuses on connecting young leaders dedicated to uplifting the community. The group is hosting a gala later this week to honor members who have gone above and beyond in their efforts to shape Rochester in positive ways. We talk with RYP representatives about their work and what service looks like in the current sociopolitical climate. Our guests:

  • Jordynn Barnhart Sullivan, Rochester Young Professionals Excellence Award winner and vice president of marketing at Lilac Manor Rehabilitation And Nursing Center
  • Maggie Coleman, Rochester Young Professionals Excellence Award winner and founder of Roc Girl Walks 
  • Miranda Leo, Rochester Young Professionals Excellence Award winner and senior recruiter at Insero Talent Solutions
  • Izzy Loughlin, co-chair of Rochester Young Professionals
  • Rachel Yuhas, Rochester Young Professionals Excellence Award winner and event and program coordinator at Genesee Regional Bank 

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.