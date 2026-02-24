12:00: Solar energy: Fact versus fiction

1:00: Young professionals on redefining service in 2026

We've heard a lot of commentary about solar from elected leaders on this program in recent weeks. Some state leaders have been very outspoken about why they don't want to see more solar arrays, particularly on possible farmland. This hour, our guest helps us understand the facts about solar energy, while debunking solar myths and misconceptions. In studio:

Kevin Schulte, CEO of GreenSpark Solar



Then in our second hour, what are the priorities for the next generation of community leaders? We sit down with members of Rochester Young Professionals (RYP). The grassroots, volunteer-led organization focuses on connecting young leaders dedicated to uplifting the community. The group is hosting a gala later this week to honor members who have gone above and beyond in their efforts to shape Rochester in positive ways. We talk with RYP representatives about their work and what service looks like in the current sociopolitical climate. Our guests:

Jordynn Barnhart Sullivan, Rochester Young Professionals Excellence Award winner and vice president of marketing at Lilac Manor Rehabilitation And Nursing Center

Maggie Coleman, Rochester Young Professionals Excellence Award winner and founder of Roc Girl Walks

Miranda Leo, Rochester Young Professionals Excellence Award winner and senior recruiter at Insero Talent Solutions

Izzy Loughlin, co-chair of Rochester Young Professionals

Rachel Yuhas, Rochester Young Professionals Excellence Award winner and event and program coordinator at Genesee Regional Bank

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.