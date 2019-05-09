WATCH: Helping those recovering from substance abuse; what it means to 'Listen to Your Mother'

It’s not easy for those impacted by substance abuse and the criminal justice system to find a new footing rooted in resilience. But one Rochester woman is on a mission to make it possible. We learn why some say she’s changing our community one second chance at a time.

Also on the show, storytelling is one of those unique tools that has the ability to connect all people. And stories about moms, step-moms, grandmas, and other mother figures can be especially powerful and transformative. Find out what it really means to “Listen to Your Mother.”