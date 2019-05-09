Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
WATCH: Helping those recovering from substance abuse; what it means to 'Listen to Your Mother'
It’s not easy for those impacted by substance abuse and the criminal justice system to find a new footing rooted in resilience. But one Rochester woman is on a mission to make it possible. We learn why some say she’s changing our community one second chance at a time.
Also on the show, storytelling is one of those unique tools that has the ability to connect all people. And stories about moms, step-moms, grandmas, and other mother figures can be especially powerful and transformative. Find out what it really means to “Listen to Your Mother.”