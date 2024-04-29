© 2024 WXXI News
The latest on the controversy surrounding Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 29, 2024 at 3:50 PM EDT
Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley is facing increasing scrutiny after refusing to pull over for a police officer, and then berating and cursing out the officer for doing his job.

After the incident, Doorley issued a statement that was contradicted by police body-worn camera footage. On Monday morning, she released a video apologizing for her behavior and saying she will turn the incident over to a district attorney in another community for review. She also said she will undergo ethics training.

Our guests discuss the latest details; the legal ethics; and the public implications when a district attorney mocks the idea that she would be able to be prosecuted for breaking the law.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
