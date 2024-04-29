The latest on the controversy surrounding Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley
Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley is facing increasing scrutiny after refusing to pull over for a police officer, and then berating and cursing out the officer for doing his job.
After the incident, Doorley issued a statement that was contradicted by police body-worn camera footage. On Monday morning, she released a video apologizing for her behavior and saying she will turn the incident over to a district attorney in another community for review. She also said she will undergo ethics training.
Our guests discuss the latest details; the legal ethics; and the public implications when a district attorney mocks the idea that she would be able to be prosecuted for breaking the law.
Our guests:
- Gino Fanelli, investigations/City Hall reporter for WXXI News
- Richard Dollinger, former judge and state senator
- Marv Stepherson, retired police sergeant and adjunct professor
- Ben Wittwer, deputy executive director of the Rochester Police Accountability Board