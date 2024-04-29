Longtime educator Alice Holloway Young has died

provided by MCC Alice Holloway Young was awarded MCC Foundation's Salute to Excellence award for volunteerism on Thursday.

A longtime local educator has died. Alice Holloway Young, who fought for equity in education and helped establish both Monroe Community College and the Urban Suburban program died recently at the age of 100.

Young was a native of North Carolina, and moved to Rochester. She was the city school district’s first Black principal, and in 2021, Nathaniel Rochester Middle School No. 3 was named the Dr. Alice Holloway Young School of Excellence.

When Young appeared on WXXI-TV in 2018 on the program Norm & Company, she talked about starting the Urban Suburban program which allows students to apply to transfer from the Rochester City School District to suburban school districts, or vice-versa.

Young said that the idea was to break down barriers, and create a more equitable environment.

“Now if there are fences up there, how are the youngsters on this side of the fence, going to know what's on the other side of the fence? If I don't remove the fences. So the big thing was, I'm removing the fences,” Young said during the Norm & Company show.

She also recalled meeting Senator Robert Kennedy decades ago.

“He was interested in knowing what we were doing to integrate the schools, because we, the city school district made history because it integrated the schools prior to the federal mandate. And so he came to see what in the world’s happening, and he liked what he saw.”

Young was a founding trustee of MCC in 1961, and has dedicated much of her life to instilling the value of education in students and community members.

On Monday, Mayor Malik Evans released a statement called Holloway Young “a true pioneer whose courage, love, and commitment to provide an outstanding education for all Rochesterians has left an everlasting impact on our community.”

When asked by Norm & Company host Norm Silverstein, WXXI President, in 2018 about she would like her legacy to be, Holloway Young said that, “Always remembers that what you’ve done is because somebody else has sacrificed and done before you. Or have opened up paths and been supportive of you. So hopefully my legacy would be that I’m writing my memorial as I live.”

Memorial arrangements for Alice Holloway Young have not yet been released.

