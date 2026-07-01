MCC gets workforce education grant from Metallica's foundation

Monroe Community College has been selected to join the Metallica Scholars Initiative.

Yes, that Metallica.

The initiative is a workforce education program of the heavy metal band's All Within My Hands Foundation. It provides direct support to community colleges to improve their career and technical education curricula.

MCC is receiving a $75,000 grant through the initiative. It'll use the money to provide scholarships, coaching, industry site visits, conference participation, and experiential learning opportunities within the Optical Systems Technology program, according to a news release.

The school's goal is to prepare students for high-demand careers in the optics and photonics industries, the release added.

MCC is one of 18 schools selected to join the initiative this year. The Metallica Scholars Initiative is in its eighth year, and the new additions will join 75 other colleges.