Celebrate 250 with a bang: The Independence Day celebrations across Greater Rochester
America's once-in-a-generation birthday is around the corner and everyone is considering just how to celebrate the nation's 250th birthday. WXXI has compiled a list of the local celebrations around our region:
- Fireworks Celebration in Downtown Rochester:
- July 4, 10 p.m.
- The annual patriotic display returns to downtown with the Broad Street and Court Street bridges closed for pedestrian viewing.
- Brighton's Annual July 4th Celebration:
- July 4
- The Brighton July 4th 5K Race starts at 8 a.m. at Brighton High School
- Activities continue at 2:30 p.m. at Meridian Centre Park with food trucks, a kids zone, a bubble party and music.
- Fireworks at 9:50 p.m.
- Canandaigua 4th of July Parade:
- July 4
- The city's celebration of independence and community begins with the parade at 10 a.m. marching from City Hall on Main Street to Booth Street.
- Fireworks will begin around dusk at Outhouse Park.
- Fairport-Perinton July 4th Parade:
- July 4, 10 a.m. (line up at 9:30 a.m.)
- Fleet Feet Firecracker 4 Mile Race at 8 a.m. (Packet pickup starts at 7:15 a.m. at Perinton Park)
- Greece 4th of July Celebration:
- July 4, 4 p.m.
- Celebration of patriotic spirit with family-friendly games and activities at Greece Town Hall.
- Fireworks at approximately 9:45 p.m.
- Henrietta 4th of July Celebration:
- July 4 at Veterans Memorial Park
- Kids activities at 4 p.m.
- Live music at 7:45 p.m.
- Fireworks at 9:45 p.m.
- Irondequoit 4th of July Festival:
- July 3-4
- The two-day celebration features a craft market, family activities, a watermelon eating contest, and both a 10k Run and 2K Fun Run on Saturday morning. Fireworks will be Saturday at 9:30 p.m.
- Town of Richmond Fireworks Display:
- July 3, 8:45 p.m.
- Fireworks will be launched from a barge off shore near Sandy Bottom Beach.
- Victor's America 250 Celebration:
- July 2, 6 p.m.
- Enjoy a maker's market, concert, kids activities, food and drink in Victor Municipal Park before a fireworks display around dusk.
- Genesee Country Village and Museum's Independence Day Celebration:
- July 4, 10 a.m.
- A welcome to new Americans will begin at 11 a.m. with a naturalization ceremony. Then, experience an immersive look into old-fashioned revelry with a traditional 4th of July parade led by Uncle Sam.
- Museum Members receive free and guaranteed admission for this event.
- Morgan-Manning House's Old Fashioned Fourth Celebration:
- July 4
- While a fire has temporarily shut down the historic house for renovations, the party goes on! Old Fashioned Fourth now moves to SUNY Brockport's Hartwell Hall lawn.
- Children's Parade to gather at 9:15 a.m. for the procession at 9:30 a.m.
- Old fashioned games, music, and food will continue until around 2 p.m.
- Fourth of July Fun at The Strong Museum of Play:
- June 29-July 5
- The Play Lab is open to make popsicle magnets and an everlasting (fire-free) sparkler out of ribbons.
- Playfully Patriotic is a new exhibit celebrating America's playful journey through history.
- Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra presents Red, White, & Boom!:
- July 2, doors open at 6:30 p.m., performance at 8:00 p.m.
- CMAC hosts RPO for a community concert to celebrate America’s 250th.
- RPO Outdoors @ Red Wings:
- July 3, 6 p.m.
- A free event with your game ticket to the Rochester Red Wings vs. The Lehigh Valley IronPigs. After the game, orchestra members will take the field to rouse the crowd with patriotic anthems and stirring Sousa spectaculars before ending with a fireworks display.
- Sonnenberg Gardens presents a 4th of July Special:
- July 4, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- All New York residents to receive special $2.50 entrance fee. Normal $16 rate to apply to all other visitors.
- 4th Of July Silent Disco at Strathallan:
- July 4, 8 p.m.
- Hush Concerts presents inclusive festivities at Strathallan's CityView Ballroom. The 9th floor at Hatties with have some of the best views of the Rochester downtown fireworks display!