12:00: Trump administration loses its bid to revoke birthright citizenship

1:00: 'Connections Summer Sessions:' New York's birds of prey are at risk, but you can help

The Supreme Court of the United States has upheld the legal concept of birthright citizenship. But it was not a unanimous decision. We sit down with legal experts to examine what the justices said, and the implications of this decision. In studio:



Richard A. Dollinger, retired New York Court of Claims judge

Lucrecia Knapp, immigration attorney at Mancuso Brightman PLLC

Then in our second hour, we continue our special series of shows as part of "Connections Summer Sessions." Throughout the summer, we're bringing back some of our most popular and engaging episodes of Connections — and each week's shows have a theme. This week, it's climate and environment. Bald eagles and peregrine falcons in New York State are in danger. As reported by WXXI's Veronica Volk, both species were pushed to the brink of extinction by habitat loss and the pesticide DDT. Thanks to conservation efforts in recent years, their populations have grown, but eagles and falcons are still at risk. Some of the birds could be in your own backyard. In this special rebroadcast, our guests help us understand the threats facing local birds of prey and how humans are helping or hindering their survival.



Veronica Volk, senior producer and editor for WXXI News

Amy Mahar, biologist in the Bureau of Wildlife for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

June Summers, president of the Genesee Valley Audubon Society

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.