© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Slow down, move over. Police issue July 4th safety reminder

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published July 1, 2026 at 11:57 AM EDT
A graphic image from the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee, reminding NY drivers of the expansion of the "move over" law, which requires drivers on highways to move over a lane when possible, if a disabled vehicle is on the side of the road.
Governor's Traffic Safety Committee
/
Facebook
A graphic image from the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee, reminding NY drivers of the expansion of the "move over" law, which requires drivers on highways to move over a lane when possible, if a disabled vehicle is on the side of the road.

As we head into the July 4th weekend, the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association is reminding drivers to remember the state's Move Over Law.

That's the law requiring motorists to move into the next lane when any vehicle is stopped along a multi-lane highway. Or to slow down if moving over isn't possible.

According to the PBA, struck-by incidents, when an officer is hit by a motorist while working outside their patrol vehicle — are among the leading causes of injury-related deaths in policing.

New York’s Move Over Law was enacted in 2010 as it applies to emergency vehicles stopped on the roadway. It has been expanded several times since then to include hazard vehicles, highway worker vehicles, and tow trucks. In 2023, the law was updated again to apply to any vehicle stopped on the roadway.

Troopers and local law enforcement have stepped up their road patrols statewide through Sunday to crack down on reckless and impaired driving.
Local News
Beth Adams
Beth Adams is the local host of All Things Considered for WXXI News. She joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
See stories by Beth Adams