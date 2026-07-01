Slow down, move over. Police issue July 4th safety reminder

As we head into the July 4th weekend, the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association is reminding drivers to remember the state's Move Over Law.

That's the law requiring motorists to move into the next lane when any vehicle is stopped along a multi-lane highway. Or to slow down if moving over isn't possible.

According to the PBA, struck-by incidents, when an officer is hit by a motorist while working outside their patrol vehicle — are among the leading causes of injury-related deaths in policing.

New York’s Move Over Law was enacted in 2010 as it applies to emergency vehicles stopped on the roadway. It has been expanded several times since then to include hazard vehicles, highway worker vehicles, and tow trucks. In 2023, the law was updated again to apply to any vehicle stopped on the roadway.

Troopers and local law enforcement have stepped up their road patrols statewide through Sunday to crack down on reckless and impaired driving.