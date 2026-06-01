RG&E and NYSEG customers can expect slightly bigger bills

Rochester Gas and Electric and New York State Electric and Gas Corp. customers can expect higher bills this summer, as new rates took effect Monday.

The rates are temporary and are meant to allow the utilities to continue making investments in safety and reliability efforts while their larger rate cases, filed in June 2025, play out, according to the state Public Service Commission.

For RG&E residential customers, the rates are expected to increase electric bills by 2.9% and gas bills by 1.2%. For NYSEG residential customers, electric bills are expected to rise by 0.2% and gas bills by 1.7%.

That means an RG&E customer using 600 kilowatt hours a month of electricity would see delivery costs increase by $3.65, according to the Public Service Commission. A similar NYSEG customer would see electricity delivery costs increase by 32 cents.

The two companies have asked the state's Department of Public Service, which regulates utilities in New York, for double-digit increases in the delivery rates that would be spread over five years.

Under that proposal, typical RG&E residential customers could see their bills rise by $52 a month, and NYSEG customers could see theirs rise by $67.

The companies and regulators are still negotiating to settle the case, a typical outcome for Public Service Commission utility rate proceedings.