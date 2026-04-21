RMSC's top leader is departing

Hillary Olson is stepping down as president and CEO of Rochester Museum & Science Center in June to take on a new role as CEO of Hagley Museum and Library in Wilmington, Delaware.

Olson has led RMSC since 2018. The organization's board and senior leadership are developing a transition plan.

A news release from RMSC noted that Olson guided the institution through the COVID-19 pandemic and "a strong recovery" afterward, where attendance returned to pre-pandemic levels. She also led the collaborative development of a master plan and strategic vision for RMSC.

“I am leaving at a time when the organization is strong, and the future is incredibly bright,” Olson said in a statement. “I have full confidence in this team, this board, and in the continued impact of RMSC for all of the people we serve, currently and into the future.”