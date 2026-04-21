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RMSC's top leader is departing

WXXI News | By Jeremy Moule
Published April 21, 2026 at 12:46 PM EDT
Hillary Olson
John Schlia Photography
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Rochester Museum & Science Center
Hillary Olson

Hillary Olson is stepping down as president and CEO of Rochester Museum & Science Center in June to take on a new role as CEO of Hagley Museum and Library in Wilmington, Delaware.

Olson has led RMSC since 2018. The organization's board and senior leadership are developing a transition plan.

A news release from RMSC noted that Olson guided the institution through the COVID-19 pandemic and "a strong recovery" afterward, where attendance returned to pre-pandemic levels. She also led the collaborative development of a master plan and strategic vision for RMSC.

“I am leaving at a time when the organization is strong, and the future is incredibly bright,” Olson said in a statement. “I have full confidence in this team, this board, and in the continued impact of RMSC for all of the people we serve, currently and into the future.”
Local News
Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule is a deputy editor with WXXI News. He also covers Monroe County.
See stories by Jeremy Moule