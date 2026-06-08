No Place Like Home: Why accessible housing is critical for people with disabilities

It took Mike Patterson 15 years after he was paralyzed by gun violence to learn the power of sharing his story. Now, he runs a program that supports others.

In his work and in his life, Mike has seen how housing can be one of the biggest challenges people face. Accessible units are scarce, and affordable options are limited. And without stable housing, everything else becomes harder: managing your health, finding a job, even maintaining your mental well-being.

In this conversation, Mike talks about how he has used his own experience to inform how he helps others. He also addresses how stigma against those paralyzed by gun violence can affect their access to resources.

This episode explores:



Discovering self-advocacy 15 years after becoming paralyzed

Stigma against gun violence survivors from within the healthcare system

Rehab, relief & restoration: Adjusting to life after paralysis

“Accessibility isn’t just dignity, it’s economic participation”

Barriers to accessible housing: Wait lists, location & affordability

Structural inequalities that contribute to gun violence in BIPOC communities

Move To Include is a national partnership of WXXI and the Golisano Foundation, to promote disability inclusion, representation, and accessibility in public media.

Additional support for the Move to Include Podcast is provided by Mary Cariola Center and the URMC Strong Center for Developmental Disabilities.

This is the final episode of this season of the Move to Include Podcast.