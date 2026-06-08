More apartments could be coming to downtown's west side

Developers of Rochester’s old City Hall building now have their sights set on the former Rochester Savings Bank down the street.

The $9 million project led by Joel Barrett with 43 North Real Estate and Bace Build would put apartments into the vacant building at West Main and South Fitzhugh streets, across from the County Administration Building.

The immediate area has seen considerable residential conversion and construction, with more than 500 units completed or in the pipeline.

"Downtown is rapidly changing," 43 North project manger Lily Loveless said, but noted that "so much of the attention is being focused over by Sibley (on the east side)."

The west side, though, is quietly transforming.

Old City Hall became The Rockford. Other conversions and developments include The Terminal Building, The Edmond (formerly the Gannett Building), North Plymouth Terrace and the recently opened Center City Courtyard. Next door to the former bank is the already converted Academy Building, and behind the bank is a lot envisioned for The Genesee.

Plans are to start construction on 1950s-era, four-story bank building in late summer or early fall. The proposal shows 23 apartments, with a portion of the first floor reserved for a commercial tenant. That set-aside already is attracting interest from prospective users, including a small-scale event space, according to the application for tax breaks filed with the County of Monroe Industrial Development Agency.

Most of the one- and two-bedroom apartments would be market rate with rents between $1,800 and $2,600.

Other funding sources include historic tax credits and a $500,000 city grant, the first awarded from Rochester's new Re:Main revitalization fund.