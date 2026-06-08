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Connections

The publishing puzzle: Local authors on how to reach readers

WXXI News | By Julie Philipp, Megan Mack, Julie Williams
Published June 8, 2026 at 8:02 AM EDT
This stock photo shows a stack of several books on a table.
Roman Motizov
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Adobe Stock

12:00: The publishing puzzle: Local authors on how to reach readers

1:00: Special rebroadcast: Rochester moves forward with manufactured homes

How difficult is it to publish a book? It's a nuanced question, especially when there are different avenues for aspiring writers to explore. This hour, guest host Julie Philipp sits down with local authors to talk about what new writers face when they're trying to get their books in the hands of readers. How do authors go about finding an audience? How can they attract the attention of agents? What about indie and self-publishing? And what does it all mean for readers who are looking for new voices? Our guests discuss it. In studio:

  • Aries J, author of "Journey to Womanhood: A Poetic Rite of Passage," and founder of Just Write Experience 
  • Tyler Barton, writer, teacher, and artistic director of Writers & Books

During our second hour all week, we revisit episodes from one of our most popular themes of the year: housing. In this special rebroadcast, calling it "just the beginning of the beginning," Rochester City Councilmember Michael Patterson said his district will benefit from the first major manufactured house development. Manufactured houses — houses built offsite in a factory setting and transported to a lot — have become an increasingly popular alternative to traditional “stick built” houses. We discuss the cost, the potential price for the homes, and the scalability of this kind of development.

  • Gino Fanelli, investigative reporter for WXXI News
  • Marc Cohen, vice president of government affairs for O'Donnell & Associates 
  • Jeffrey Cook, CEO of Cook Properties
  • Erik Frisch, deputy commissioner in the Department of Neighborhood & Business Development for the City of Rochester
  • Michael Patterson, NE district council member for the City of Rochester

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

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For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.