12:00: The publishing puzzle: Local authors on how to reach readers

1:00: Special rebroadcast: Rochester moves forward with manufactured homes

How difficult is it to publish a book? It's a nuanced question, especially when there are different avenues for aspiring writers to explore. This hour, guest host Julie Philipp sits down with local authors to talk about what new writers face when they're trying to get their books in the hands of readers. How do authors go about finding an audience? How can they attract the attention of agents? What about indie and self-publishing? And what does it all mean for readers who are looking for new voices? Our guests discuss it. In studio:



Aries J, author of "Journey to Womanhood: A Poetic Rite of Passage," and founder of Just Write Experience

Tyler Barton, writer, teacher, and artistic director of Writers & Books

During our second hour all week, we revisit episodes from one of our most popular themes of the year: housing. In this special rebroadcast, calling it "just the beginning of the beginning," Rochester City Councilmember Michael Patterson said his district will benefit from the first major manufactured house development. Manufactured houses — houses built offsite in a factory setting and transported to a lot — have become an increasingly popular alternative to traditional “stick built” houses. We discuss the cost, the potential price for the homes, and the scalability of this kind of development.



Gino Fanelli, investigative reporter for WXXI News

Marc Cohen, vice president of government affairs for O'Donnell & Associates

Jeffrey Cook, CEO of Cook Properties

Erik Frisch, deputy commissioner in the Department of Neighborhood & Business Development for the City of Rochester

Michael Patterson, NE district council member for the City of Rochester

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.