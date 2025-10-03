© 2025 WXXI News
Rochester moves forward with modular homes

By Evan Dawson,
Elissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published October 3, 2025 at 2:34 PM EDT
From left to right: Gino Fanelli, investigative reporter for WXXI News; Erik Frisch, deputy commissioner of the department of business and neighborhood development; Marc Cohen, vice president of government affairs for O'Donnell & Associates; Jeff Cook, managing general partner and CEO of Cook Properties; and Michael Patterson, Rochester City Councilmember join WXXI's Evan Dawson for a conversation on Rochester's plans for factory-built homes.
Mary Husson-Kallen / WXXI
Rochester Mayor Malik Evans (left) and City Councilmember Michael Patterson stand at a vacant on Lewis Street, a site where the city is planning a modular home to be built.
Calling it "just the beginning of the beginning," Rochester City Councilmember Michael Patterson said his district will benefit from the first major modular house development.

Modular houses, houses built offsite in a factory setting and transported to a lot, have become an increasingly popular alternative to traditional “stick built” houses.

We'll discuss the cost, the potential price for the homes, and the scalability of this kind of development.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
