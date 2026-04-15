Rochester police continue investigation into Lake Avenue house explosion

The American Red Cross is assisting one person who had been living in a Lake Avenue house that exploded on Tuesday.

Representatives from the Red Cross said it was meeting with that person this afternoon. They also said it was unclear whether more people were living in the building.

What caused the explosion is unknown. The Rochester Fire Department responded to the scene just past noon on Tuesday to control flames from the blast.

The explosion had destroyed the house, leaving only the ground floor standing, as well as damaging neighboring houses. No injuries were reported as a result of the explosion, and it’s believed that nobody was inside the house at the time.

The investigation into the explosion is now being led by the Rochester Police Department's arson task force, a standard procedure. It has not yet been determined whether the explosion was accidental or intentional.