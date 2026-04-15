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Rochester police continue investigation into Lake Avenue house explosion

WXXI News | By Gino Fanelli
Published April 15, 2026 at 11:58 AM EDT
Rochester firefighters work to extinguish remaining hot spots after an apparent house explosion on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, destroyed a 2 1/2-story rental home at 1128 Lake Ave.
Max Schulte
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WXXI News
Rochester firefighters work to extinguish remaining hot spots after an apparent house explosion on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, destroyed a 2½-story rental home at 1128 Lake Ave.

The American Red Cross is assisting one person who had been living in a Lake Avenue house that exploded on Tuesday.

Representatives from the Red Cross said it was meeting with that person this afternoon. They also said it was unclear whether more people were living in the building.

What caused the explosion is unknown. The Rochester Fire Department responded to the scene just past noon on Tuesday to control flames from the blast.

The explosion had destroyed the house, leaving only the ground floor standing, as well as damaging neighboring houses. No injuries were reported as a result of the explosion, and it’s believed that nobody was inside the house at the time.

The investigation into the explosion is now being led by the Rochester Police Department's arson task force, a standard procedure. It has not yet been determined whether the explosion was accidental or intentional.

Local News
Gino Fanelli
Gino Fanelli is an investigative reporter who also covers City Hall. He joined the staff in 2019 by way of the Rochester Business Journal, and formerly served as a watchdog reporter for Gannett in Maryland and a stringer for the Associated Press.
See stories by Gino Fanelli