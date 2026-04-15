Tiffany Owens to serve as interim leader of Urban League of Rochester

As the Urban League of Rochester's board launches a nationwide search for the organization's next CEO, Tiffany Owens is stepping up to do the job on an interim basis.

Owens will serve in that capacity through October. She was previously the Urban League's executive vice president of programs. A news release said she is a trusted and accomplished member of the senior leadership team.

As interim CEO, Owens will oversee day-to-day operations of the organization "and ensure continued progress across the Urban League of Rochester's programs and community partnerships," the release said.

In March, Seanelle Hawkins said she was stepping down as CEO to oversee Daystar Kids, the only pediatric complex care learning center in New York. Hawkins had been CEO since 2019.

The organization's board will launch a national search for CEO in June, and it anticipates announcing its selection by November.