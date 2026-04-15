12:00: The case for God from a former atheist

1:00: 'What sort of buildings do we build?' Self-advocacy on the Move to Include Podcast

Francis Spufford spent 20 years as an atheist and then drifted back to faith rather unexpectedly. He’s an award-winning author of fiction and non-fiction. He made the case for God in his book, “Unapologetic: Why, despite everything, Christianity can still make surprising emotional sense,” and he continues to write on the theme. So, is New Atheism on the ropes? We talk to a former follower of Hitchens and Dawkins about life, beauty, God, and more. Our guest:



Francis Spufford, writer

Then in our second hour, a local man says an experience he had as a young boy informed the rest of his life. Conan Gillis uses a wheelchair. When he was eight years old, he wanted to use his local library, but the aisles weren't wide enough for his wheelchair. As WXXI's Move to Include Podcast host Noelle Evans reports, that was the moment that sparked Gillis' self-advocacy. In episode four of the podcast, she and Gillis talk about disability as a reflection of the environments and systems we build. We hear that conversation and we discuss the lessons we can learn. In studio:



Noelle E. C. Evans, host of the Move to Include Podcast and education reporter/producer for WXXI News

Sarah Murphy Abbamonte, project manager for Move to Include

This story is reported from WXXI's Inclusion Desk.

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.