Alam's family pleads for family reunification, memorial for devoted father, husband

"Treasure" is a word Fatimah Abdul Roshid, Nurul Amin Shah Alam's widow, uses to describe both her family and her late husband's care for them.

"For us being refugees, nothing matters more than family. Our only treasure is our family," Fatimah Abdul Roshid said on Tuesday, through a friend translating for the family.

Her late husband was the 56-year-old blind Rohingya refugee who died after being released from ICE custody in February. His death was recently ruled a homicide by the Erie County Medical Examiner. The family is asking for the help of anyone who can bring her and her husband's three remaining sons over from Malaysia to reunite their family. Reuniting their family, they say, was Alam's greatest wish.

"We don't know what rights mean. We don't know what privilege means," Fatimah Abdul Roshid said. "What we know is that to have our family by our side, to eat with them, to sit with them, to see them grow, to see them safe. That's what it matters. That's what my husband wanted. That's what I want."

She was joined by her 21-year-old son Mohamad Faisal and her 10-year-old son at a gathering in a community center in Buffalo's Genesee Moselle neighborhood to thank their supporters.

Fatimah Abdul Roshid says her family was first given the chance to come to America five to six years ago, but did not take the opportunity because it would mean all five children could not come. Then, in 2024, they were told if they came with their two youngest sons, their three older sons could follow.

"My husband became happy, and then he said that this is what he has always wanted, and perhaps maybe now they will be able to live together happily ever after and to have his grandchildren, to have his sons to come here," Fatimah Abdul Roshid said. "To have his whole family united."

However, after the couple and their two youngest sons arrived in December 2024, that dream was shattered. In January 2025, the Trump administration suspended refugee admissions.

"He was very sad. And he always got all these negative thoughts that he will never be able to see the children again," Fatimah Abdul Roshid said, adding that her husband would say "this is not what I have wanted in my life. I worked so hard, and now I'm separated."

Fatimah Abdul Roshid shared the family now has three requests for help. Chief among them, they are hoping people with influence or power will speak or write on their behalf to help reunite the family in America.

They would also like to see a permanent memorial installed where Alam was found deceased, as a way to honor him and make sure what happened to him is not forgotten. They also say they are seeking any community resources to support their family through this difficult time. They say that when they initially resettled, they were provided resources, however those supports have dwindled due to changes to refugees supports over the past year.

In an emotional conversation with the press and community leaders, the family shared memories of Alam that had gotten overshadowed by tragedy.

"You could ask anyone from our community, they will be surprised. In fact, they were shocked to find out how he passed away and what happened to him now," said Fatimah Abdul Roshid.

They remember Alam as a doting, devoted husband and father.

"My husband love the children so much he would constantly worry about their safety, about their well being, because he knew that whatever it is that he went through, most likely his children will go through as well," Fatimah Abdul Roshid said. "When they were in the village [playing], he would never sit still. He would be so worried about their safety and well being."

They shared he was hardworking, often taking on hard, laborious jobs to support his family, even when it meant being away from them. He also is remembered as someone who took care of his larger community.

"People who are around his neighborhood, he always take care of them, as well, in any way possible," Fatimah Abdul Roshid said. "Some he even, like, got a few couples married with him funding the marriage. Although he know he went through so much difficulties, he never once complained about helping others."

Mohamad Faisal's education is currently on hold, as he works odd jobs to support his family. Fatimah Abdul Roshid asked the community to help connect her son to a better job. Mohamad Faisal says he started learning AutoCAD in Malaysia and aspires to honor his father by becoming a civil engineer someday.

"He only talk about unity, he only talk about us being together," Fatimah Abdul Roshid said of her late husband. "I feel like half of me is gone. And it just hurts me a lot that I couldn't be by his side during his final moment."

